Automate your Siri smart home with Eve’s Motion sensor at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked overall. Armed with Bluetooth connectivity, the Eve Motion sensor pairs with your iPhone, Apple TV, and more to offer HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a great way to up the ante on the intelligence of your smart home, allowing you set automations for lights to turn on and off, and more based on the motion sensor’s status. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.

For those running a Zigbee smart home, there are ways to add some motion tracking capabilities for less. One such option is Samsung’s SmartThings MotionSensor, which will only run you $23 at Amazon. Or if HomeKit is a must, this multi-sensor from ONVIS carries a 3.9/5 star rating from 325 customers and sells for $26.

The HomeKit deals don’t end with Eve Motion today, as we’re still seeing the Siri-enabled Meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $27. Or for the latest in smart home tech, dive into our review of Wyze’s new Lock and Keypad.

Eve Motion features:

Let your presence bring your home to life. With Eve Motion, cue the perfect ambiance upon entry, and know of activity as it’s happening. Eve Motion is comfortable both indoors and out. A 120-degree field of view spanning 9 meters of range gives you plenty of room to play with. And truly wireless operation permits total freedom of placement. Activate your lights, media center, or any other connected devices – all at once – simply by setting foot inside your room.

