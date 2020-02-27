Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset 916 Zigbee Smart Lock in polished brass bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam for $206.78 shipped. Having originally retailed for $350, we’ve more recently been seeing it in the $280 price range. Today’s offer is $34 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. This deadbolt pairs with your smart home over a Zigbee connection, allowing it to connect to the included Cloud Cam for taking advantage of Key by Amazon for in-home delivery. Learn more about Amazon’s unique delivery service in our getting started guide. It also features a touchscreen, giving you an additional option to ditch keys from your life. Rated 4/5 stars.

Should the keyless entry aspect of today’s Kwikset Key by Amazon deal be more appealing than the in-home delivery capabilities, save by going with August’s Smart Lock for under $120 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket plenty of extra cash compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of pairing over Wi-Fi rather than Zigbee. Another major downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad, though you could add the brand’s Smart Keypad into the mix for $45 and still make out for less.

Speaking of smart locks, have you checked out our review of the new Wyze Lock and Keypad? If not, you’ll certainly want to dive into our hands-on, where we go through its easy installation process, smart functionality, and more.

Kwikset Key by Amazon bundle features:

The Key Smart Lock Kit comes with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Key-compatible smart lock. Get the kit installed by a professional or do it yourself. Watch motion clips when someone enters or exits. Live stream and check in with your kids after school with two-way audio. Get notified of your upcoming delivery, watch it live, or see a video later. Disable or block this delivery feature at any time.

