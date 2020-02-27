Sony’s $45 Bluetooth speaker packs LED lighting and can be yours at $55 off

- Feb. 27th 2020 4:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $45
0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44.95 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $25 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Packed into an IP67 waterproof design, Sony’s Bluetooth speaker lets you rock out for up to 12-hours in a row on a single charge. It also features an internal speaker array equipped with Sony’s Live Sound Mode, which offers an immersive 3D sound experience. LED lighting also helps visualize your beats, making it an awesome option for parties. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

Ditch the enhanced audio performance and LED lighting from today’s lead deal by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. You’ll pay $40 over at Amazon, with this speaker sporting 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance.

Would you prefer to rock out to some higher resolution audio at home? This morning we spotted a notable discount on Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker at $300. It includes a pair of Marshall’s Major III Headphones, which means this entire package amounts to a $520 value.

Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy your favorite songs with this Bluetooth Sony speaker. Its multicolored line lights and flashing strobe turn any gathering into a party, and the 12 hours battery keeps the music playing all night long. This portable Sony speaker is resistant to water, dust and rust, so you can supply the tunes for any adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $45
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go