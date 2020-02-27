Sony’s $45 Bluetooth speaker packs LED lighting and can be yours at $55 off

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44.95 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $25 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Packed into an IP67 waterproof design, Sony’s Bluetooth speaker lets you rock out for up to 12-hours in a row on a single charge. It also features an internal speaker array equipped with Sony’s Live Sound Mode, which offers an immersive 3D sound experience. LED lighting also helps visualize your beats, making it an awesome option for parties. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

Ditch the enhanced audio performance and LED lighting from today’s lead deal by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. You’ll pay $40 over at Amazon, with this speaker sporting 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance.

Would you prefer to rock out to some higher resolution audio at home? This morning we spotted a notable discount on Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker at $300. It includes a pair of Marshall’s Major III Headphones, which means this entire package amounts to a $520 value.

Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy your favorite songs with this Bluetooth Sony speaker. Its multicolored line lights and flashing strobe turn any gathering into a party, and the 12 hours battery keeps the music playing all night long. This portable Sony speaker is resistant to water, dust and rust, so you can supply the tunes for any adventure.

