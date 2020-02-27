This 800-page Star Wars Ralph McQuarrie art book is down to $116 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is currently offering the hardcover edition of Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie for $115.79 shipped. Originally retailing for $250, it still fetches as much as $225 at retailers like Barnes & Noble. More recently, we’ve seen it sell for around $180 or so at Amazon, with today’s offer being the best we’ve seen in over 6-months. Any big Star Wars fan knows of Ralph McQuarrie’s influence over a galaxy far, far away. This book is filled 800-pages of highly-detailed artwork, conceptual paintings, storyboards, and so much more. If you love Star Wars, then it’s a must-have for your collection. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 265 customers.

Another great way to show off your Star Wars fandom is with Hasbro’s line of Black Series figures. They’re some of the more detailed collectibles out there and make great display pieces. I personally can recommend this pack of three Black Series Episode IV Astromech Droids, which have been hanging out on my desk for quite some time.

Speaking of collectibles, today is Pokémon Day

Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie synopsis:

Ralph McQuarrie is the most iconic artist in the history of Star Wars. He worked hand-in-hand with George Lucas to help establish the saga’s visual aesthetic, its inimitable look and feel. Beyond designing Darth Vader, C-3PO, and R2-D2, McQuarrie produced hundreds of pieces of Star Wars artwork, including conceptual paintings, costume designs, storyboards, and matte paintings, as well as posters, book covers, and album covers.

