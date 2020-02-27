Score official Google Pixel 4 cases at $20 in various colors (Up to 50% off)

- Feb. 27th 2020 3:49 pm ET

0

Verizon Wireless offers the official Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases in various colors for $19.99. Free shipping is available for all customers. As a comparison, these cases typically sell for $40, although Amazon just reduced prices down to $30. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the all-time low price. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Amazon customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Drop your investment and go with this lower-cost alternative from Spigen. At 50% less, you’ll be able to still count on solid protection and many of the same features detailed above. Amazon customers have left great ratings as well to date.

Jump over to our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on all things Google Pixel, iPhone, and more. Today’s roundup includes solar-enabled power banks, USB-C cables, and a notable deal on Aukey’s affordable earbuds.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

  • Keep it Pixel-Perfect
  • Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel
  • This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant
  • Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches
  • Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Google

Google
Verizon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp