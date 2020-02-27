Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Power Bank $25 (42% off), more

- Feb. 27th 2020 10:25 am ET

0

spectrum-US (a RAVPower-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Power Bank for $24.84 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RB3D8FF4 at checkout. Usually selling for $43 , today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, is $2 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. While you might not be hitting the beach anytime soon, this will be the perfect accessory to bring with you while exploring the outdoors throughout spring and summer. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Bundle Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker + Major III Headphones at $300 ($520 value)
  • Xcentz 6-foot USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code 3TOOQSGU
  • RAVPower Wireless Charger Car Mount Kit: $20 (Reg. $41) | Amazon
    • w/ code 4R9W6T7M
  • Aukey Wireless aptX Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $57) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Amazon offers up to 30% off blurams home security cams, deals from $33
  • RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + 6RBAHNWN
  • Score a pair of Panasonic earbuds at Amazon today from just $6 Prime shipped

Deals still live from yesterday:

Durable and sturdy, the portable charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. 20000mAh large capacity battery can recharge an iPhone X 6 times, an iPhone 8 7 times, And Huawei Mate 20 3 times. 

Solar Panel for Unlimited Recharging: Charge via sunlight with 5V/300mA 7. 6*4. 0*1. 0 inch solar panel. Super Bright LED Light is built for outdoor exploration, the charger doubles as a powerful torch

