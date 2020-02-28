Amazon’s Funko POP! movie sale starts at $5: Mr. Rodgers, James Bond, many more

Amazon is currently discounting a whole host of Funko POP! movie figurines from $5. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $11, many of these figurines sell for $9 or more regularly with a number of today’s deal representing new Amazon all-time lows. Funko POP! collectibles are beloved with stellar ratings across the board. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Funko POP! movie deals include:

We saw plenty of new Funko POP! at this year’s Toy Fair event. Check out all of our favorite unveils from Star Wars, Mongoose, Green Toys, and more in our previous coverage.

More on Funko POP! Mr. Rodgers:

From a beautiful day in the neighborhood, Mr. Rogers, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any A beautiful day in the neighborhood fan!

Collect and display all a beautiful day in the neighborhood pop! Vinyl’s!

