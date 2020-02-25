Today Toy Fair 2020 is wrapping up, and after perusing the showroom floor over the weekend, we’re back with our favorite unveils from the event. Just as in years’ past, LEGO is leading the way with a batch of new Star Wars kits. The latest electric scooters from Mongoose made a pretty stellar impression, and a notable partnership makes new products from Green Toys even more exciting. Head below to see our favorite new releases from New York’s iconic toy convention.

LEGO steals the show at Toy Fair 2020

Every year LEGO makes its presence known on the showroom floor, and that’s no different for 2020. The booth itself drew in attention with some massive brick-built sculptures, but it was what’s within the company’s exhibit that really caught our eye. While you can find all of the details on what LEGO brought to the show in our coverage from Saturday, our favorite release certainly has to be from its new Star Wars kits.

As a big fan of The Mandalorian and BrickHeadz, LEGO’s latest collectible figures are a perfect match. Baby Yoda aside, it’s great to see LEGO give the latest Star Wars series some love with the brick-built characters, and Mando himself looks fantastic. Of course like everyone else, we’re also fawning over The Child as well.

We take a ride on Mongoose’s new React E4

Just before all of the actual Toy Fair 2020 festivities began over the weekend, Mongoose showcased its latest releases, a line of kid-focused electric scooters. While we were initially impressed by the on-paper specs and price points, getting to take a look at the new electric vehicles in person really solidified our original praise.

Sure the lineup might be targeted at younger riders, but that didn’t stop us from putting them to the test on the showroom floor this year. The up to 15MPH top speed for the Mongoose React E4, the lineup’s flagship scooter, is quite quick even when toting around this 24-year old writer. It might not be perfect for commuters, but if you’re a kid at heart, be on the look out for these to hit store shelves in the coming months.

Green Toys secure a Disney partnership

Sustainability is something that’s almost always on our minds here at 9to5Toys, which is why we made sure to stop by the folks at Green Toys over the weekend. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, all you need to know to get caught up is that it’s lineup of products are made from 100% recycled materials and manufactured here in the United States.

At Toy Fair 2020, Green Toys had quite a bit on display, from new designs of bath toys to some licensed properties. It’s the latter category that caught out attention, with a partnership from Disney leading the way. There are a collection of new products from the two brands in the works, including a pull string plane, shape sorter, and more.

Other notable Toy Fair 2020 news |

