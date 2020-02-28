Expand your MacBook’s I/O with these Anker USB-C hubs at $17 each (Reg. $26)

- Feb. 28th 2020 3:10 pm ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its USB-C hubs for $16.99 Prime shipped each when the promo code ANKERHUB is used at checkout. Our favorite is the 5-in-1 Hub that packs SD, microSD, USB 3.0, and more for $16.99. Regularly $26, this is right in line with what we normally see offered for sales on hubs like this from Anker. Apple made a bold choice in 2016 to remove all ports except USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 from its MacBook lineup and has yet to backtrack on this design. Given that, you’ll want to keep a hub with you at all times if you own one of these machines to garner use of USB-A, SD, and more. These hubs do just that, and there’s no external power or cables to keep up with in order to use them. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more USB-C hub deals.

Other Anker USB-C Hubs on sale for $17:

Remember, in order to redeem the special price above, you’ll have to use the code ANKERHUB at checkout.

However, if you’re wanting to adapt USB-A to USB-C, then we have a lower-cost solution to check out. This 2-pack of adapters from nonda is just $4.50 each at Amazon, giving you the ability to convert two items from USB-A to USB-C in a snap.

Anker USB-C Hub features:

  • Massive Expansion: Get more out of your USB-C port with 1 USB-C charging port, 1 USB-A charging and data port, 1 USB-A data port, 1 standard SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot.
  • The Need for Speed: Transfer movies and music in seconds with 5 Gbps transfer speeds, and enjoy high-speed pass-through charging while using the hub with USB-C Power Delivery.
  • SD Ready: Transfer multimedia and other large files using virtually any type of SD and TF card with the dual card reader slots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide