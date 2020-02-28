Expand your MacBook’s I/O with these Anker USB-C hubs at $17 each (Reg. $26)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its USB-C hubs for $16.99 Prime shipped each when the promo code ANKERHUB is used at checkout. Our favorite is the 5-in-1 Hub that packs SD, microSD, USB 3.0, and more for $16.99. Regularly $26, this is right in line with what we normally see offered for sales on hubs like this from Anker. Apple made a bold choice in 2016 to remove all ports except USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 from its MacBook lineup and has yet to backtrack on this design. Given that, you’ll want to keep a hub with you at all times if you own one of these machines to garner use of USB-A, SD, and more. These hubs do just that, and there’s no external power or cables to keep up with in order to use them. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more USB-C hub deals.

Other Anker USB-C Hubs on sale for $17:

Remember, in order to redeem the special price above, you’ll have to use the code ANKERHUB at checkout.

However, if you’re wanting to adapt USB-A to USB-C, then we have a lower-cost solution to check out. This 2-pack of adapters from nonda is just $4.50 each at Amazon, giving you the ability to convert two items from USB-A to USB-C in a snap.

Anker USB-C Hub features:

Massive Expansion: Get more out of your USB-C port with 1 USB-C charging port, 1 USB-A charging and data port, 1 USB-A data port, 1 standard SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot.

The Need for Speed: Transfer movies and music in seconds with 5 Gbps transfer speeds, and enjoy high-speed pass-through charging while using the hub with USB-C Power Delivery.

SD Ready: Transfer multimedia and other large files using virtually any type of SD and TF card with the dual card reader slots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!