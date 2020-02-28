Save on MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Pro in the latest B&H sale

- Feb. 28th 2020 8:17 am ET

0

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this morning, offering notable discounts on nearly every current-generation Mac. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by as much as $270 off, which is the second-best price drop we’ve tracked to date. Notably, you can save on the high-end configurations which rarely go on sale. One standout is the 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB model at $1,429 (Reg. $1,699). You can see all of the best MacBook Air deals here.

You’ll also find up to $200 off Mac mini, with B&H matching its previous mentions across the board. Again, this is a great time to upgrade to a higher-end model at a nice discount. Mac mini offers a compact desktop design that delivers substantial I/O, making it a great option for those not wanting an iMac setup. Deals start at $699.

B&H has plenty of additional deals in its latest Mac sale, including the new Mac Pro which is $500 off across the board.

Our constantly-updating Apple guide is filled with deals, including today’s Best Buy Flash Sale and notable discounts on iPads. You can currently save $125 on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and the 10.2-inch iPad starts at $249.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • 1.6 GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 16GB of Onboard RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp