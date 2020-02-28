Save on MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Pro in the latest B&H sale

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this morning, offering notable discounts on nearly every current-generation Mac. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by as much as $270 off, which is the second-best price drop we’ve tracked to date. Notably, you can save on the high-end configurations which rarely go on sale. One standout is the 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB model at $1,429 (Reg. $1,699). You can see all of the best MacBook Air deals here.

You’ll also find up to $200 off Mac mini, with B&H matching its previous mentions across the board. Again, this is a great time to upgrade to a higher-end model at a nice discount. Mac mini offers a compact desktop design that delivers substantial I/O, making it a great option for those not wanting an iMac setup. Deals start at $699.

B&H has plenty of additional deals in its latest Mac sale, including the new Mac Pro which is $500 off across the board.

Our constantly-updating Apple guide is filled with deals, including today’s Best Buy Flash Sale and notable discounts on iPads. You can currently save $125 on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and the 10.2-inch iPad starts at $249.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

1.6 GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB of Onboard RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617

