As we just covered the COACH x Jennifer Lopez Sneaker Collaboration, the brand also has a new seasonal collection that makes it easy to update your everyday accessories. The new COACH spring collection is based on classic pieces that have been around for years with updated twists and colors. There are over 400 new items to choose from and prices range from $50 to $700 and COACH offers free delivery on all orders. Inside the new COACH spring collection you will find handbags, wallets, backpacks, accessories, and more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from COACH’s spring collection.

New COACH Handbags

One of the handbags that really stands out in this new collection is the Courier Carryall style. This bag is available in four versatile color options and it features a detachable strap that allows you to easily carry it over your shoulder. It also has a zippered main compartment to keep all of your items secure and it can easily fit a 13-inch Macbook. You can score this style priced at $650.

Crossbody handbags are a versatile and must-have in any women’s wardrobe. One of our favorite styles from the new collection is the Rambler Crossbody. It’s priced at $395 and comes in an array of color options. I really like the unique turnlock closure that’s a COACH signature item and it features a spacious main compartment. This bag is also very versatile and can easily take you from day to night in a breeze.

COACH Men’s New Arrivals

COACH has a new backpack for men called the “Rivington” that is a great option for work, school, traveling, and more. Its sleek appearance is very stylish and can easily be dressed up or down. It has a space for your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for convenient carrying. I also really like that it can be used as a modern diaper bag for men as well and it’s priced at $595.

Needing a new wallet? COACH’s spring line has a new option called the Slim Billfold Wallet that was designed to easily fit in your back pocket. This wallet has six card slots and a full-length bill compartment. You can choose from two color options and I love that COACH offers engraving. Best of all, it’s priced at $125 and would make a great gift idea too.

