Dyson’s smart hot + cool purifier all-in-one hits $230 (Refurb, Orig. $599)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Wi-Fi Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP02) for $229.99 shipped. That’s $270 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Dyson ratchets up its capabilities found in many of its all-in-ones with Wi-Fi connectivity and the ability to operate it using Alexa or Siri. This paves the way for tweaking your room climate with simple voice commands. These settings can also be managed using the companion Dyson Link app, which also provides helpful insights surrounding the quality of the air inside your home. Buyers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4/5 stars.

If heat is your primary concern, I highly recommend DeLonghi’s Slim Convector Heater for $127. It mounts to the wall and sports a digital thermostat for choosing your desired temperature. It has a built-in fan, but can be used without it for silent heating.

If you’re grabbing this for your office, perhaps its time to refresh an aging desk too. Right now you can score Furinno’s Jaya Desk for $40, which happens to be a 1-year Amazon low.

Dyson Wi-Fi Pure Hot + Cool features:

Purifies year round; Heats with thermostatic control in winter; Cooling fan in summer

Removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander; Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes

