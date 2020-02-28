Get lifetime access to 600 customizable slide templates for $29 (Orig. $490)

Slides are an important part of any presentation, but it takes time to create them from scratch. SlideHeap gives you access to over 600 professionally-designed templates, meaning you can put together a slick presentation in minutes. Right now, you can get lifetime access for $29 (Orig. $490) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are pitching to investors or delivering a lecture, the main goal is to keep your audience engaged. Using SlideHeap templates, you are far more likely to put on a compelling show.

This library contains a huge range of pre-designed slides for Microsoft PowerPoint, Keynote, and Google Slides. The templates include “about us” pages, beautiful infographics, diagrams, device mockups, and more.

There are 25 different categories to browse through in total. SlideHeap also gives you access to over 1,000 icons, which you can use in your custom slides.

All the designs come in vector format, meaning you can easily make adjustments. With unlimited downloads, you can get creative and build perfect presentations over and over again. Just as importantly, SlideHeap offers regular updates to keep the selection fresh.

Order now for $29 to get lifetime access on the Professional Plan, worth $490.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!