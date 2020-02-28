Magazine subs from $3.50/yr.: Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Leap Year sale with deals starting from just over $3.50. This weekend we are getting quite a notable sale with many of the most popular titles down below our usual exclusive pricing. If there are any magazines you want for the man cave, waiting room or just at the office, don’t miss this sale. You’ll find titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, Esquire, Golf Digest, and many others. Head below for all the details.

Well, its hard to go wrong in this weekend’s Leap Year sales event. Just about all of the major titles are at great prices. But one major standout here is Wired at $4.50 per year with free delivery every month. Regularly up to $25 per year, today’s deal is $0.50 below our usual exclusive pricing and the best we can find. Amazon has this one on sale for $5 right now with auto renewals. If you decide to take that slightly more expensive route, just remember to manually cancel your sub before it’s finished or Amazon will auto renew it at full price.

Just remember, that we still have a rock-bottom offer live on Car and Driver magazine at 4-years for just $12 with free delivery. That’s well under the price of this weekend’s 1-year sub, providing you don’t mind committing to 4-years of it.

You still have time to claim your eBook freebies from Amazon and hit up our February reading list for some new book ideas. And be sure to swing by our ComiXology Guide for deep deals on graphic novels from Marvel, Star Wars, DC, and more.

Wired Magazine:

WIRED uncovers the most surprising and resonant stories about the people, companies, technologies and ideas that are transforming our lives. Whether it’s technology…business…global politics…new media…arts and culture…design…or the best new products, WIRED is there, on the front lines of the 21st Century. Find out what’s next with WIRED!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!