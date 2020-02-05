We’re officially into February and that means a new list of books to make sure you check out. In case you missed it, January was full of great options, so be sure to head to our guide here. This month there are loads of great new arrivals including true stories, romantic comedies, history novels, and thrillers. Head below the jump to see which book we are most anticipating in February’s Reading List.

Epic Solitude

Just released yesterday, Epic Solitude by Katherine Keith is a true story of her wild adventure in the remote parts of Alaska. Alaska is known as a place where people disappear, at least a couple thousand go missing each year. When Katherine experiences a tragic loss, her infant daughter and herself end up alone in the Alaskan backcountry. She discovers a love for dog-sledding and this title will take you through the journey of survival and finding herself.

Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes

A more lighthearted book option is Kathleen West’s Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes that also just debut yesterday. When a devoted teacher comes under pressure for her hard studies and a helicopter parent goes viral on social media, two women become at odds with each other. Their predicaments, having to battle back from certain social ruin, will have you on the edge of your seats. This book is a comedy that will have you soaring through the pages.

The Girl with the Louding Voice

Another great option in February’s Reading List is Abi Daré’s debuts The Girl with the Louding Voice this February and it’s already catching major buzz. This story of Adunni, a 14-year-old Nigerian girl, tells the tale of her path after being sold by her father to be a third wife to a local, before she runs away to the city. She then becomes a servant for a wealthy family, but through it all she refuses to give up on her dream for a better life and strives for a better education.

The Scent Keeper

Finally, if you’re looking for a thriller the Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister is a great option and it’s a part of this month’s Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club. This book tells the story of Emmaline growing up on a remote island with her father, who keeps mysterious scents stored in their cabin created by a strange machine. As she grows older, she finds herself curious about what he’s doing and hidden truths of where she belongs.

Which book from February’s Reading List looks most interesting to you? Let me know in the comments below.

