Cut the cord and save 44% on Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna at $13.50

Monoprice is currently offering its Digital HD7 Outdoor 65-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for $13.41 shipped. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 44%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. As great as cord-cutting is, missing news, sports, and other local content takes away from the benefits. Adding this 65-mile outdoor antenna into the mix lets you watch local HDTV without paying extra. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. More details below.

At the $14 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an HDTV antenna from a well-known brand, regardless of the range. Though if you don’t mind skipping out on the Monoprice branding and dropping the 65-mile range down to 25, this thin indoor HDTV antenna sells for $8 at Amazon right now. It comes backed by a 3.7/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers.

While you’re enhancing your setup, why not make the audio in your home theater sound better as well? LG’s 2.1-Channel 300W Sound Bar System has dropped to an all-time low at $140, saving you 50% in the process. Find that and more in our home theater guide.

Monoprice 65-Mile Outdoor Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 65 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. It can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or rail.

