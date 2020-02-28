LG’s 2.1-Channel 300W Sound Bar System drops to $140 following a 50% discount

- Feb. 28th 2020 2:06 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LG SL4Y 2.1-Channel 300W Sound Bar System for $139.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Centered around 300W of power, this sound bar’s internal audio array is paired with an external sound woofer for added bass. A built-in feature called Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts the audio profile based on the content you’re watching, ensuring that movies, tv shows, and even the news sounds its best. Over 830 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Bluetooth headlines the connectivity, which enters alongside an optical port. More details below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

For additional ways to upgrade your entertainment area, earlier this morning we spotted Epson’s Home Cinema Projector on sale for $549. That’s down from $770 and one of the lowest prices to date. Or for some added flair, the Philips Hue Play Sync Box has been marked down to $200. On top of a $30 discount, you’ll also score a $50 gift card to further sweeten the pot.

LG 2.1-Ch. 300W Sound Bar System  features:

Add booming audio to your home theater with this LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit. The lightweight carbon diaphragm reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. This LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense bass.

