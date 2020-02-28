NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router drops to $300 (Save $100), more from $160

- Feb. 28th 2020 4:11 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $334 and is now down the extra $34. Today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within previous mention by $3, and is the best discount since the holidays. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router touts up to 6Gb/s network speeds, enhanced 8-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Grabbing the AX8 router will also let you take full advantage of an iPhone 11’s enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

We also seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the best we’ve seen since December where it dropped to $134. Combining a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi router, this hybrid device is a great way to overhaul your entire internet stack in one fell swoop. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. 

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

