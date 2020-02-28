Throw the 8-pc. Stanley Star Hex Key Set in your toolbox for $3.50 (Reg. $7+)

Amazon is offering the 8-piece Stanley Folding Star Hex Key Set (STHT71802) for $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly between $7 and $13 at Amazon, today’s offer the lowest price we have tracked in over a year and the best price we can find. You never know when a set of hex keys will come in handy, whether it’s building some furniture or other DIY projects, and this 8-piece set keeps them all in one place. Featuring various sizes (T9, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T 40), all of the keys are marked on the hex casing body and are designed to meet ANSI specifications. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Outside of some of the one-off hex key listings on Amazon, today’s $3.50 set is the most affordable option we can find. Even the normally rock-bottom Bondhus GorillaGrip Hex Fold-up Keys goes for a couple bucks more.

We also have some deals on Bosch’s 47-piece Bit Set at $11 but be sure to run through our DIY guide for tips and must-have tools to tackle just about any job around the house.

Stanley Folding Star Hex Key Set:

  • Durable composite construction Rubber side inserts allow for a secure grip
  • Size markings printed on the hex key casing body
  • Compact, self-storing tool . Meets ANSI specifications
  • Sizes are T9 , T10 , T15 , T20 , T25 , T27 , T30 , T 40

