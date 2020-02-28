Highly-rated weighted blankets up to 30% off for today only, deals from $40

Today only, Woot is offering deep deals on Degrees of Comfort weighted throw blankets. One standout is the 60 by 80-inch 15-lb. model at $48.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $70 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $59, today’s deal is the best price we can find and a new all-time low. Available in multiple colors to match your decor, these weighted blankets are great for at night in bed or just when taking it easy on the couch for increased relaxation. They are filled with “nano-ceramic beads” for even distribution with an anti-static design that “repels pet hair.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds on Amazon.

Now if the 60 by 80-inch model above is overkill for your needs, Woot is also offering the 50 x 60-inch variant down at $40 Prime shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon, this one also carries solid ratings and is at the lowest price we can find.

Now one thing to keep in mind is that today’s Degrees of Comfort weighted throw blankets are spot clean only and can’t be cleaned in the washing machine. However, you could save even more with the comparable Smart Queen at $33, which can indeed be thrown in the wash. But be sure to check out Pottery Barn’s new throw blankets and our roundup of the best options to keep you toasty this winter from $34.

Degrees of Comfort weighted throw blankets:

The weighted blanket ready to calm the body and mind. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc causing irritable and unhappy life, directing to health problems. This blanket is made to fit adults and kids, restless spouses, husband and wives. The most advanced weighted blanket filling on the planet! Say goodbye to cheap glass and plastic bead fillings that feel like a “quilt of cornhole bags…” and hello to silky serenity with our Nano-Ceramic Beads. This filling stays distributed throughout the entire blanket, while making you feel like you’re on a white sand beach.

