Pottery Barn has a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide that’s worth checking out before the big day. This guide is full of pieces that he or she will love and prices range from just $7 to $500. Inside you can find an assortment of decor items, serveware, blankets, robes, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Valentine’s Day Serveware

Gift yourself serveware for your Valentine’s Day festivities with an array of items from this guide. The XOXO Heart Serveware Collection is absolutely adorable. The collection has several heart shaped dishes as well as condiment containers and a XOXO tray for goodies. All of the pieces are made of stoneware that’s dishwasher safe and priced from just $10.

Another great option is the Slab Glass Heart Shaped Cheese Board that’s priced at $50. This piece will make a statement at any party and its glass design is elegant. A cheese board is great to serve hors d’oeuvre and this one can also be monogrammed for gifting.

Pottery Barn Home Decor

A budget-friendly and meaningful gift idea is the Modern Silver Heart Picture Frame. This frame features a silver design that’s timeless and it’s priced at $30. All you need is a picture with a loved one and this would make a perfect gift.

For men, the NFL Whiskey Oak Gift Box would be an awesome gift option for a football lover. The set includes two 8-ounce heavy bottom lowball glasses, two sandstone coasters and six soapstone whiskey stones. It also comes in a beautiful wooden box with an engraving of their favorites sports team. It’s priced at $250 and will make their Valentine’s Day so much sweeter.

Cozy Essentials Worth Gifting

The Waffle Weave Resort Robe is a gift idea that you can give to either men or women that they will love. This robe will remind you of a day at the spa with a luxurious waffle-knit material that can easily be washed for added convenience. You can also monogram this style and it’s priced at $96.

Another cozy gift idea that anyone will love is the Colossal Handknit Throw Blanket. This blanket can be used year-round and comes in three color options. Also, the handknit style is very trendy for this season and will look lovely thrown over a sofa, bed, or chair. You can find this blanket that’s priced from $149 to $169.

Which item from the Pottery Barn Gift Guide are you most interested in? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Le Creuset Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with cookware from just $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!