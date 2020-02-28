Wyze Lock hits the market with affordable features, $90 for a limited time

- Feb. 28th 2020 10:12 am ET

0

This week the Wyze Lock officially hit the market, bringing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to the brand’s latest security offering. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting its ease of installation and compatibility with most major smart home mediums. For those in the Wyze ecosystem, it’s a no-brainer. To sweeten the pot even further, the Wyze Lock is getting a special introduction discount by 10% for a limited time. That brings the price down to $89.99 from the eventual $100 price tag. Shipping charges will apply based on location. Hit the jump for additional details.

The new Wyze Lock arrives with a design that will be familiar with smart home fans. Simply slide the lock over your existing deadbolt and everything will be ready to go. You’ll need to also install a Wyze Lock Gateway to your network setup as well to enable additional functionality. From there, you’ll have access to the usual suite of lock and unlock features from your smartphone. Additionally, geofence features keep track of your whereabouts and secure the door as appropriate. Support for Alexa and Google Assistant are both planned for 2020.

Learn more in our hands-on review and explore the rest of Wyze’s offerings for additional details on the brand’s cameras and more.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app when you have the Wyze Lock Gateway installed. Easily share Wyze Lock with friends and family to give them access to your lock. Enable Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again. Simply walk up to your door and have it unlock and then lock again once you’re inside.

