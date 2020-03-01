Save up to 40% on meross Alexa + Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $17.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of meross smart home accessories starting at $17.50 Prime shipped. One standout is on its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $30.55. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer is good for a nearly $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. On top of that, IFTTT support enters as well for setting automations and connecting with your other smart home gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. More details below.

Another standout from today’s sale is on the meross Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $17.59. Usually selling for $22 at Amazon, today’s offer is a few cents under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in over a year. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional deals on smart plugs and other ways to upgrade your Alexa or Assistant-enabled kit.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener! Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!