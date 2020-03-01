Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is marking down a selection of VitaCup coffee products by up to 40% with deals starting at $5. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board or on orders over $25. Included in today’s sale you’ll find a variety of the brand’s unique coffee which infuses everything from energy and focus-enhancing vitamins to metabolism-boosting supplements into the roast. You’ll be able to choose between bags of ground coffee as well as K-cups for throwing in your single-serve machine. Ratings are pretty solid overall, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds of customers. More below.

Don’t forget to shop the entire sale right here. You’ll find a variety of enhanced brews to start your day with prices entering at $5, or about what you’d spend on a single cup of Joe at your favorite coffee shop.

VitaCup Genius Instant Coffee Stick features:

An unexpectedly smooth, insanely delicious medium roast blend made with premium 100% Arabica beans sourced from Brazil and Colombia. A unique blend of MCT Oil, Cinnamon, Turmeric, and essential vitamins B1, B5, B6, B9, B12, and D3 to feed your inner brainiac. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, this brainy blend is ready in less than 1 minute. That’s right, all the energy, flavor, and nutrients you need in under 60 seconds. Just mix, sip, and feel the brain boost you’ve been looking for…

