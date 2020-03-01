Google Assistant controls the $20 Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp

- Mar. 1st 2020 1:11 pm ET

Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp for $19.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Otherwise, you can opt for in-store pick up at no-cost. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp typically sells for $40 and we’ve seen it at $30 previously. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Blending smart functionality and a sleek desk lamp design, Xiaomi delivers “comfortable, healthy and flicker-free lighting.” Google Assistant compatibility makes it easy to control your new light with your voice and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Desk Lamp features:

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Desk Lamp is an intelligent and handy addition to add to your workspace. It provides comfortable, healthy lighting for finishing tasks or relaxation. With four mode presets and a range of color temperature configurations between 2700K and 6500K, this white desk lamp is easily customized to fit your needs. It comes in a stylish, minimalist package to complement your decor that’s sure to receive a lot of compliments. This Mi LED desk lamp functions with no hub required and is completely flicker-free for stable and soothing illumination. In addition, it is compatible with Google Assistant for added convenience for your various work-related chores.

