elago takes the 1984 Mac design and turns it into an AirPods case for $10

- Mar. 2nd 2020 7:58 am ET

elago via Amazon offers its AW3 AirPods Case for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $13 or so price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked so far. elago takes the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wraps your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off your case will sit upright. You can learn more about the latest creation from elago in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop the iconic design featured above and go with elago’s AirPods Hang Case in a variety of colors at $7.99. Add an extra layer of protection to your AirPods while this nifty carabiner also lets you attach them to keychains or book bags. Made from soft silicone to keep AirPods safe from bumps or bruises. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,900 reviewers.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

