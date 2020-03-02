Funko Pop! games sale starts at $5: Pokémon, Star Wars, Fortnite, more

Amazon is back with another Funko Pop! sale today, this time focused on its games collection. Deals start at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll want to hit this landing page for the entire selection, or jump below for a few of our top picks. Funko Pop! collectibles have stellar ratings across the board, with thousands of reviewers leaving a 4+ star score in many instances. Hit the jump for all of our favorites.
Notable Funko Pop! on sale:
- Borderlands – Claptrap: $6
- Jedi Fallen Order – Inquisitor: $6
- Overwatch – Moira: $7
- PUBG: $6
- Fortnite – Tomatohead: $6
- Borderlands 3 – Lilith: $5
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – Sora: $8
- Pokémon – Squirtle: $8
- …and more!
Funko Pop! details:
Funko puts the Pop! in pop culture, celebrating all your favorite fandoms and characters. Being a fan is always rewarding but isn’t always easy. We’re here to make it even better. Fan apparel. High-quality collectibles. By fans, for fans. Recommended items.
