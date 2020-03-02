Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with four HDMI inputs $350 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $450 after dropping from the original $500 price tag. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention as well. Notable features here include both 4K and HDR10 support wrapped up in a 65-inch panel. You’ll find four HDMI inputs, as well, delivering enough connectivity to pair gaming consoles, streaming media players, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV features:

Make the leap to superior picture quality with the Hisense H9F series. Showcasing premium Quantum Dot technology and Hisense’s innovative design, the H9F proves to be in the elite class of TVs— inside and out. The H9F benefits from Hisense’s patented ULED technologies. This combination provides the H9F with ultra-power to create backlight control, and PQ enhancing and tuning algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness and motion. ULED focuses on the most important areas of picture quality as it uses sophisticated processes to transform your entertainment. 1, 000+ Nits produces incredible brightness, and an upgrade in local dimming zones enables superior contrast.

