Are you a fan of John Legend? If so, he just released a new collection with Sperry offering an array of boat shoes, sneakers, and loafers. If you’re not familiar with John Legend, he is a popular American singer, songwriter, and producer. Inside the collection you will find 35 shoes for men with prices ranging from $60 to $160. Best of all? Sperry always provides free delivery on every order. John personally picked each shoe and are a representation of his personal style. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new John Legend x Sperry collection.

John Legend states, “I chose the shoes I really loved, that I would put in my wardrobe. I thought a lot about what I like to do during the spring and the summer, when I’m relaxing with my family, on vacation, or out to eat with friends.”

John Legend’s Boat Shoe Picks

Spring weather will be here before we know it and a classic boat shoe is a great option to step up your wardrobe game. Boat shoes are timeless and extremely versatile. Our favorite style from the Sperry x John Legend collection is the Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoe. These shoes feature a neutral brown coloring and a slip-on style that makes heading out the door a breeze. They also have a superior traction outsole that helps to grip surfaces. With over 1,600 reviews from Sperry customers, the boat shoes are rated 4.2/5 stars.

Springtime Loafers

Another style of shoe that will be go-to in your wardrobe for this spring is a loafer. The men’s Topsfield Tassel Loafer is standout and is great to wear to work with khakis or shorts on the weekends. I love the unique tassel detailing on this shoe as well as its suede material. They’re priced at $120 and are available in three color options.

Everyday Sneakers

Finally, the Cloud CVO Deck Sneakers are another classic that you can wear for the spring and summertime. These sneakers are very versatile to style with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. They were also designed for superior traction and its lightweight design provides a comfortable fit. Better yet, you can choose from over eleven color options and they’re priced at $75.

Which pair of shoes from the John Legend x Sperry collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new cologne to try out this spring.

