Warmer weather will soon be upon us and spring is on the horizon. Plus, spring is a great time to update your scent and they’re ton of new options for men. With an array of top brands debuting scents for spring including Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford Dior, and more. Majority of these scents are masculine and fresh for a new season. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite options in men’s cologne this spring.

Ralph Lauren Polo Deep Blue

Looking for a fresh scent? The new Ralph Lauren Polo Deep Blue cologne is a must-have. This cologne features notes of Hawaiian green mango, cypress oil, and deep ocean accord. It was made to be noticed and has hints of the salty mineral deep ocean accord that’s great for spring break and beyond. There’s also a masculine bottle and it comes in two size options. The price of this cologne ranges from $85 to $105 and already has a 4.5/5 star rating from Sephora customers.

K by Dolce & Gabbana Cologne

Dolce & Gabbana has a new scent for spring called “K”. This cologne features notes of patchouli, cedarwood, pimento, sicilian lemon, and blood orange. The mixture of fresh fruit and pops of masculine cedarwood make this an ultra unique scent. This cologne is also said to be the perfect amount of freshness that’s not overbearing. You can also find it in two size options and it’s priced between $72 and $94.

Tom Ford Beau de Jour Cologne

Another new cologne for this spring is Tom Ford’s Beau de Jour cologne. This scent is a mixture of earthy tones and woods for a very masculine aroma. However, it also has pops of lavender in it making it fresh and perfect for spring weather. This cologne was just released and you can find it in a body spray or two full-size bottle options. Prices range from $49 to $148.

Dior Hommee Eau de Toilette

Finally Dior is known for its highly-rated scents and it recently came out with a new cologne called “Homme Eau de Toilette” for spring. If you’re a fan of the fresh scents the new Dior fragrance features warm and woodsy tones. This can be worn year-round and was made to leave a lasting impression. It also comes in a very stylish bottle and is priced at $75.

Which new cologne option is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Travis Matthew’s new golf shoe line for spring.

