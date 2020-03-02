Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB delivers a 6.7-inch display, more for $420 (Reg. $700)

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB Android Smartphone for $419.99 shipped. Originally $750, today’s deal is down from the usual $700 price tag and the best we’ve tracked all-time. The Samsung Galaxy A90 delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU. You’ll get 128GB worth of storage, plus 48 and 8MP cameras, making it easy to snap high-resolution images wherever the action takes you. Reviews have been positive so far, much like the rest of Samsung’s Android lineup.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this Samsung A90 case in various colors. It won’t add too much bulk to your setup, and will deliver enough protection for basic bumps and bruises. Learn more here.

Samsung Galaxy A90 features:

Built for mobile entertainment, the Galaxy A90 SM-A908B 5G 128GB Smartphone from Samsung sports a huge 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, a triple-camera system capable of capturing 4K video, and access to select 5G networks for fast, low-latency downloading and streaming. On the rear of the phone you get a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor. The sensor gives you the ability to blur backgrounds for pro-style portraits. On the front, your selfie needs are met with 32MP camera.

