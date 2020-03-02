Sonos launches rare refurbished sale with AirPlay speakers, more from $99

- Mar. 2nd 2020 2:01 pm ET

This afternoon, Sonos has kicked off a sale on a collection of its certified refurbished smart speakers starting at $99. Shipping is free across the board here. One standout from this batch of deals is on the first-generation Sonos One at $159. Down from its original $199 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous refurbished mention and comes within $20 of the best we’ve seen.

Delivering AirPlay capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa, Sonos One is a great way to expand your smart home. It features Apple Music and Spotify compatibility as well. Plus, with support for multi-room audio, it makes a perfect addition to anyone already invested in the Sonos ecosystem or newcomers alike. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Everything included in today’s sale comes backed by a full 1-year Sonos warranty. Head below for more.

Other refurbished Sonos deals include:

Costco shoppers can also score a 2-pack of Sonos Play:1 in new condition for $199 shipped right now. You’ll need to be a Costco member to lock-in this discounted priced.

Speaking of AirPlay speakers, this morning we spotted a pretty notable offer on Apple HomePod. Amounting to $99 in savings, today’s offer lets you bring home the Siri-enabled speaker for $200.

Sonos One Smart Speaker features:

Enjoy accurate acoustics with this Sonos One (Gen 1) speaker. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network to stream digital music, and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice control of your music and other apps. Sonos One’s compact and versatile design make it great for rooms where space is at a premium.

