Apple HomePod delivers Siri, HomeKit, Apple Music, more for $200 ($99 off)

- Mar. 2nd 2020 7:10 am ET

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s HomePod for $199.99 shipped. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen from reputable retailers in new condition. Apple HomePod is a great way to dive into the world of Siri control and Apple Music. You’ll be able to call up your favorite tunes while also controlling accessories around your home, including Philips Hue, WeMo, ecobee, and many more.

Travel with your HomePod? Grab this nifty case to bring HomePod wherever your adventures take you. It’s a nifty way to keep things looking clean, especially if you have a white version, which is particularly prone to fingerprints.

For those looking to go outside the Apple ecosystem, check out our review of the new Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM. This party speaker offers a premium design with a hefty price tag, made to deliver plenty of booming sound to your party.

HomePod features:

  • Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
  • Spatial awareness that senses its location
  • Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
  • Learns what you like based on what you play
  • Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
  • Controls your smart home accessories
  • Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
  • Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
  • Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

