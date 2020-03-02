Show off your digital art prowess with Wacom’s $300 Intuos Pro Tablet ($80 off)

Amazon is currently offering Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen medium Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. Normally selling for $380, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $9 of the previous price cut, and is the second-best we’ve seen in over a year. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art and is centered around a 13.2- by 8.5-inch drawing area. It notably features 2,048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re getting started with animation, graphic design or just want to brush up on your drawing skills, the Intuos Pro is a feature-packed but affordable option. Over 920 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re just getting into crafting works of digital art, you may better served by the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. Here you’ll save quite a hefty chunk of change, but will bring home a smaller drawing area while ditching macro keys and some of the other more professional-grade features. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet features:

The professional standard in creative pen tablets Wacom Intuos Pro sets a new standard for professional graphics tablets. The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features impressive pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag free tracking. Get natural creative control while you illustrate, edit or design digitally with Intuos Pro. Individualize your digital workplace Customizable ExpressKeys, Touch Ring, Radial Menus and pen side switches provide easy shortcuts.

