Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch gets 22% discount to $156, more from $144

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $155.96 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the usual $200 going rate, is $4 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen since the holidays. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features alongside more noteworthy inclusions like V02 max estimation. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. In our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.” More deals and details below.

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and has only sold for less on two previous occasions. Compared to the HR Sport model, Withings’ Hybrid Steel still packs up to 25-days of battery life, but features a smaller 36mm form-factor. You’ll also ditch the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels. With over 2,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

In the same budget-friendly vein as these Withings wearables, at the end of last week we got a first look at Timex’s new Ironman smartwatch. With an affordable price tag, you’ll want to check out all of the details on the brand’s first smart wearable right here.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!