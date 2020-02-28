With products like Apple Watch having hit the market nearly 5-years ago, many watchmakers long-since jumped on the bandwagon in fear of being left behind. Timex is one of few companies that have held off, but that changes with its latest release. It’s called Timex Ironman and standout features include 25-day battery life alongside an affordable price tag. Phone-free GPS is on-board as well, and surprisingly it doesn’t drain as much battery as you might expect. Continue reading to learn more.

Timex Ironman: Long battery life for an affordable price

When it comes to features, Timex Ironman holds its own with offerings similar to what you’d find elsewhere. Basic 24/7 activity tracking, 30-meter water resistance, and smartphone notification support don’t necessarily make it stand out, but some others do.

One of the most notable is 25-day battery life. What makes that number even more impressive is that Timex bases that metric off of using 20-hours of GPS throughout that timeframe. This means that users can activate GPS for roughly an 45-60 minutes each day and still go more than 3-weeks without charging.

For those that don’t mind wearing a watch to bed, Timex Ironman fully-supports sleep tracking. Heart-rate monitoring is also on-board. The companion Timex Smart app integrates with Apple Health, but support for Google Fit seems to be missing. That being said, there is support many other applications including Strava, Facebook, and Instagram.

Pricing and availability

Instead of setting its sights on the big players, Timex Ironman R300 GPS sticks with a modest price tag of $120. Listings at Amazon have already appeared for its black, light and dark gray offerings. Shipment dates are pegged at March 1st, which is just a couple of days away.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having long since given up my Apple Watch, a recent sale on Withings Move pushed me towards giving wearables another shot. It took less than a day for me to realize that I simply do not like wearing watches. That being said, any Timex fan is bound to feel differently and this release could finally push some to give wearables a shot.

Features like built-in GPS, activity tracking, and heart rate monitoring are standard among the competition for Timex Ironman. One area where it sets itself apart from many is its 25-day battery life even when using GPS for around an hour a day. This could make it a great solution for those looking to track workouts while shedding the need to constantly worry about battery life.

