HP’s 14-inch x360 Chromebook can convert into a tablet for $339 (Save $80)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x 360 Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $339 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy as well. Usually selling for $419, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount and the lowest we’ve seen to date. HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its folding 14-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel Pentium processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, 10-hour battery life means the x360 Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more all day long. Sports dual USB-A as well as a single USB-C port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook.

Get in the Chromebook game for less and swing by our coverage of the discount we spotted on Lenovo’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 100e. Currently marked down by $50, you’ll be able to bring home the more entry-level option for just $119.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x360 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth experience with this HP Chromebook laptop. The Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and 4GB of RAM let you switch between basic applications easily, while the Intel UHD 605 integrated graphics render bright, detailed images on the 14-inch WLED display. This HP Chromebook laptop has a 64GB eMMC drive for file storage, and the B&O sound system with dual speakers offers high-quality sound for an immersive multimedia experience.

