Just $119 scores you Lenovo’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 100e (Save $50)

- Mar. 2nd 2020 5:07 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offers the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $119 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $159, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention from last month for the second-best discount to date. Housed within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 16GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just under 3-pounds and offers up to ten hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, an SD card slot, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 505 customers.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers. 

n the market for something more high-end? Over the weekend we spotted a $300 discount on the Google Pixel Slate, which comes bundled with a keyboard for $499.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e features:

Ready for whatever life throws at it Teachers who say the classroom sometimes feels like a playground, take heart—this device is engineered for durability. Built tough with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored keys, the 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) can handle all manner of shock and awe. It’s even drop-resistant up to 29.5 inches (75cm), roughly the height of a school desk.

