JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver sees $100 discount to $280

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V750BT) for $279.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $480, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from just under 100 shoppers. Hit the jump for additional details.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. So in order to complete your new on-the-road setup, be sure to grab one of these highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cables. Or if you want to fully take advantage of iOS 13’s CarPlay enhancements, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. This dashboard upgrade will let you keep an iPhone in view alongside the receiver for running navigation directions on one screen, and the music app on the other.

For an additional way to give your ride the CarPlay and Android Auto treatment, we spotted a $70 discount on Sony’s 7-inch receiver. Having returned to its all-time low, you’ll now be able to lock-in this car upgrade for $300.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enhance on-the-road entertainment with this JVC car digital media receiver. K2 technology expands the frequency range for high-quality audio reproduction, and the Space Enhancement feature automatically adjusts the sound output based on selected vehicle size. This JVC car digital media receiver syncs with your iOS and Android smart devices via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!