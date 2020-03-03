Apple’s official Lightning Cable hits Amazon all-time low at $9.50 (Reg. $19)

Amazon offers Apple’s official 1-M. Lightning Cable from $9.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, Apple typically charges $19 while other retailers start at $15. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s official Lightning cables are rarely discounted, making this a great time to load up on three- or six-feet lengths. Great for tossing an extra cable in your gym bag or the car in case of an emergency.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Amazon’s in-house option. You can grab a six-foot cable in various colors for $8. This cable offers a one-year warranty and is made to withstand “4,000 95-degree bends”.

Apple Lightning Cables feature:

This USB cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer’s USB port for syncing and charging. Or you can connect to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet.

Reversible design

Your Choice 1 Meter or 2 Meters Length

Does not support audio or video output

