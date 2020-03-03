Apple’s official Lightning Cable hits Amazon all-time low at $9.50 (Reg. $19)

- Mar. 3rd 2020 7:44 am ET

$9.50
0

Amazon offers Apple’s official 1-M. Lightning Cable from $9.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, Apple typically charges $19 while other retailers start at $15. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s official Lightning cables are rarely discounted, making this a great time to load up on three- or six-feet lengths. Great for tossing an extra cable in your gym bag or the car in case of an emergency.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Amazon’s in-house option. You can grab a six-foot cable in various colors for $8. This cable offers a one-year warranty and is made to withstand “4,000 95-degree bends”.

Apple Lightning Cables feature:

This USB cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer’s USB port for syncing and charging. Or you can connect to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet.

  • Reversible design
  • Your Choice 1 Meter or 2 Meters Length
  • Does not support audio or video output

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$9.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Apple

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp