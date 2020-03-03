Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch lasts 4-days on a single charge: $280 (Reg. $350)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 46mm for $279.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale at Best Buy and direct from Samsung. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer comes within $11 of the all-time low and matches the lowest we’ve seen otherwise. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside wrist-bound notification delivery and more. Clocking in with #1 best-seller status at Amazon, over 4,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Plus, you can learn a whole lot more about Samsung’s wearable in our hands-on review

Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch comes with an included silicone band, which may not be your style. That’s nothing to sweat though, as the wearable supports interchangeable straps. That means you can ditch the sport design in favor of a metal link, leather and other bands. Amazon has plenty of options priced from $8 to fit your wardrobe and the occasion. 

We’re also still tracking some new all-time lows on various Apple Watch Series 5 models. If you’re a ride or die iPhone owner, odds are the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch just won’t cut it, so be sure to swing by our coverage of Amazon’s sale for something better suited.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

