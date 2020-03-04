Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low today at $1,050, more

Amazon is offering the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,049.99 shipped. This offer is also available at Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $249 off and a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. You can upgrade to the 256GB model at $1,249.99, which is also $249 off.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

If you don’t need the latest models, are willing to go the refurbished route, there are big savings to be had today at Woot. Previous-generation 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros are on sale from $680 in refurbished condition, which is easily the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

