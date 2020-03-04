Spring break plans are quickly approaching and its time to start thinking about packing. A great carry-on bag is essential when traveling. Not only does it let you skip the costs of large luggage but it’s a convenient way to always have your essentials at hand. Plus, it’s a stress-free way to makes sure you always know where your luggage is and helps you to not over pack. That’s why today we are rounding up the best budget-friendly options for you. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite carry-on luggage pieces under $150.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase Luggage

One component to a carry-on that is essential would have to be a hardshell exterior. The AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase Luggage is priced at just $50 and it’s available in several color options. This luggage is lightweight weighing just 7-pounds and has a scratch-resistant exterior to stay looking nice for years to come. It also features four 360-degree spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 10,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

DELSEY Paris Carry-on

Another great carry-on option is the DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Carry-on Bag. This carry-on features a spacious interior as well as a TSA lock to keep you essentials secure. It’s also made of 100% polycarbonate material that’s highly resistant to cracks or breaks. If you’re an over packer, this luggage has two extra inches of expandable packing space and has three dividers for organization. It’s currently priced at $105 at Amazon and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 3,500 reviews.

Target Open Story Carry-on

Last week, we covered Target’s Open Story Luggage line that looks very high end and has a great price point. If you’re heading on spring beak we would recommend trying their Hardside Carry-On Suitcase. It’s priced right under $150 and features high-end features including a USB port to charge your devices. It also comes with an added laundry bag, which is great for travel organization and you can choose from nine color options.

iFly Carry-on Luggage

Finally, the iFly Carry-On Luggage is a piece that I personally own and would highly recommend. It’s also very budget-friendly with a price tag of $75 and you can choose from an array of fun color options. This luggage is very easy to manuever and it has a large interior for packing. Best of all, it also comes with a TSA lock and two grab handle for easy access to your bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,400 reviews from Walmart customers.

Which carry-on luggage piece was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

