While the HTC Vive Eye is a product that we’re somewhat familiar with, the company just launched a full suite of Eye Pro solutions which help make virtual reality more affordable in all price points. While prices still start at $1,399, which is quite high compared to other offerings, the Vive Pro Eye has a unique feature that nobody else offers (yet), which is eye tracking. That alone makes this high-end premium virtual reality headset worth it over the competition. But, what all do the new models have in store? Keep reading to learn more.

While the original eye-tracking headset has been around for a while, HTC is launching two new models to further fill out its eye-tracking virtual reality portfolio. The Vive Pro Eye Office and Office — Arena Bundle are the two newcomers here, which each offer unique features that other models don’t have.

“Companies today need access to a diverse set of hardware and VR solutions built for their specific needs, and we developed these offerings to provide our enterprise customers with increased choice and the important tools and services to make VR an integrated tool within their business,” said Yves Maitre, CEO, HTC. “As business use cases for extended reality become more prominent and diverse, the new Vive Pro Eye series delivers multiple ways to address the majority of VR use cases today.”

HTC Vive Pro Eye Office includes enterprise support + more

The new Office bundle, coming in at $1,599, includes all of the original features, except it now comes with Vive Enterprise Business Warranty and Services. This includes an expedited customer service experience as well as an extended warranty in one simple purchase.

HTC Vive Pro Eye Office — Arena Bundle takes it up a notch

The Office — Arena Bundle includes everything that the above kit does and more at $2,350. You’ll also have two additional SteamVR 2.0 base stations included as well as a 20-meter fiber cable to hook things up. This allows you to have a play space of up to 33- by 33-feet, ensuring that there’s enough tracking room for every employee to test it out.

The original Vive Pro Eye gets a price cut to $1,399

While the original headset launched at $1,599, HTC is cutting the price down to $1,399 with today’s release. This should help new companies join in on virtual reality and eye-tracking even more considering that they can now dive into that world at $200 less than previously.

