Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream L-Shaped Motorized Standing Desk Frame for $399.99 shipped. Down from $500, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and marks a new all-time low. With an L-shape design, Monoprice’s standing desk will surely offer enough desk space for multiple monitors, peripherals, and whatever other gear may grace your workstation. Its desk frame utilizes three motors to adjust from 23.6- all the way up 49.2-inches and a metal construction means it can hold up to 265-pounds as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars and I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks. Head below for more standing desk deals starting at $65.

Another discounted option from Monoprice today is its Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Desk Frame for $239.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate, comes within $10 of our previous mention and the second-lowest to date. This desk frame utilizes a single motor to adjust from 28.7- all the way up 48.4-inches. It shares the same metal build quality as the featured standing desk deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Sit-Stand Workstation Cart for $65.42 shipped from Monoprice. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you over 34% and is a new all-time low. Sure, this option lacks the motorized height-adjustment technology, but it will get you off your feet throughout the workday for less. This stand can adjust from 32- to 49-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

No matter which of today’s discounted options you decide on, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to either of the three standing desk deals.

Workstream Motorized Standing Desk Frame features:

Get a larger sit-stand desk that wraps around you and provides more real estate to work with. Maximize corner space utilization or create functional space division by enclosing your work area with your desk. With an L-shaped sit-stand desk, you get more space for computer and office gear, all within easy reach.

