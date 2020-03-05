Upgrade your desk with an AORUS 27-inch 165Hz monitor at $550 ($100 off), more

- Mar. 5th 2020 1:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 27-inch 1440p 165Hz HDR/G-SYNC/FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Down $100 from its regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Offering an extremely-high refresh rate of 165Hz when compared to other 60/120/144Hz models, this monitor is built for the most intense gaming out there. Plus, it has support for HDR to allow you to enjoy dynamic scenes in supported titles, along with G-SYNC and FreeSync to ensure a tear-free experience. You’ll also net a frameless design here that’ll blend right in with most modern setups and easily adapts to multi-monitor workflows. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $95.

Other monitors on sale:

For even more monitor deals, be sure to head to our roundup from a few days ago. There are multiple options to choose from, including a 31.5-inch curved gaming display at $320, which is a 20% discount.

Looking to further upgrade your gaming setup, be sure to check out our exclusive sale on StarTech mounts. We have pricing that you won’t find anywhere else right now, and the deals start at $68.50.

Gigabyte AORUS 27-inch Monitor features:

  • 27 Inch 2560×1440 IPS Panel
  • Silky Smooth 165 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Cinematic Grade 95% DCI-P3 Color Accuracy
  • 10 Bit (8 Bit+FRC) Color Depth
  • Ultra Fast 1 ms Response Time (MPRT)
  • High Bit Rate 3 Ready! (HBR3)

