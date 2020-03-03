AOC’s 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor drops to $320 (20% off), more from $110

Amazon is currently offering the AOC AGON (AG322QC4) 31.5-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $12 under the previous price cut, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a curved 31.5-inch panel, this monitor brings 144Hz refresh rates and 1440p gameplay to your setup. The inclusion of AMD FreeSync2 is said to elevate your experience even further, enabling the “smoothest competitive gameplay and great visuals.” In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI ports as well as two DisplayPort slots and a single VGA input. Over 630 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for additional gaming monitor deals priced from $110.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Since it’s clear you’re looking to give your battlestation some upgrades, it’s certainly worth combing through our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find highlights like Elgato’s Stream Deck XL at $200 (save $50). There’s also a notable $22 discount on Razer’s Tartarus Keypad at $58 and much more.

AOC Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Equipped with a curved 31.5″ VA panel, the AG322QC4 displays a super-detailed QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) at a very high 144 Hz refresh rate. FreeSync2 and HDR400 support ensure a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience at any framerate with even more lifelike images, a higher contrast ratio, deeper blacks and a wider colour gamut.

