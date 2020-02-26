Save on StarTech premium monitor mounts with our exclusive code from $68.50

We have partnered with StarTech and Amazon to offer a selection of the company’s more premium monitor mount offerings at exclusive pricing. You’ll find that all of the mounts listed here will drop in price when using the promo code 20STPROMO2 at checkout. Note: Be sure that the item is Shipped and Sold by Amazon to redeem the special price. I’ve been using the Dual Monitor Arm with support for up to 30-inch displays for the past while and have been really enjoying it. It supports my 34-inch UltraWide and 27-inch standard display with no problem, though it does struggle a little with the massive 34-inch monster on my desk. However, this arm is a great option for anyone running dual monitors as it makes it simple to level the displays with each other and offers full articulation. It’s currently on sale for $155.18 shipped when you use our exclusive promo code. While Amazon normally offers it for around $194, StarTech lists it at $277 regularly, making this sale something that you should seriously check out. Rated 4.1/5 stars from early reviews, and we’ve loved it in our short time using it. Head below for a list of all monitor mounts on sale.

Discounted StarTech Monitor Mounts:

