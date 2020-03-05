Spring is almost here and there are new cookbooks hitting the shelves. We recently just covered the best new books to read this March and now we are rounding up the best in food. Whether you’re looking for new dinner recipes or how to decorate your next child’s birthday cake, we have a great cookbook for you. We even have an option for healthy eating to get you ready for summer swimsuit outings. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in spring cookbooks.

The Phoenicia Dinner Cookbook

If you’re looking for classic American recipes, the Pheonicia Dinner Cookbooks: Dishes and Dispaches from Catskill Mountains by Mike Ciofef is a must-have. Just released on March 3, this cookbook has everything from Classic Buttermilk Pancakes to Chicken with Chive-Buttermilk Dumplings. With over 85 recipes, this cookbook would be a great gift idea for any new homeowner, newlywed or yourself. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers already.

Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet

The #1 New York Times bestselling author and celebrity chef shows you how to lose weight by eating gourmet with his new cookbook Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet. This cookbook really isn’t a diet because you still get to splurge on recipes like Chocolate Glazed Donuts, Cinnamon Roll Bites, “Mac” and Cheese, Hot Crispy Keto Fried Chicken, Spaghetti Squash Carbonara, and more. It also has pizza recipes too. Be sure to pick this book up and be swimsuit ready in time for summer for just $27.

The Hungerpots Cookbook

Love to cook but lack the time to prepare the meals you want to enjoy? The Hungerpots Cookbook by Bethie Hungerford is an excellent option. All of the receipes were made to pop all the ingredients in the pot, turn up the heat, and enjoy. Some of the recipes include Sweet Potato Chilli, Chicken Katsu Casserole and Mac and Cheese, and even Apple Cobbler. Best of all, each dinner can be ready in just 20-minutres. Be sure to pick it up from either Amazon or Barnes and Noble for just $22.

Magnolia Kitchen

Ready to whip up some sweets this spring? The new cookbook Magnolia Kitchen: Inspired Baking with Personality by Bernadette Gee has an array of creative options for birthday parties, events, and more. Inside the cookbook you will find step by step instructions for cake decorating and even making macarons as well as donuts, cookies, and more. It’s also very nice that she provides allergy-friendly recipes, just in case.

Which spring cookbook did you find most interesting? Let me know in the comments below.

