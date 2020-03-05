Today only, get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB for $1,099 (Orig. $1,699)

Today only, B&H offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB with Touch Bar for $1,099 shipped. That’s good for $600 off the original price and $100 less than our previous mention. This machine includes a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,100.

Looking for the latest MacBook Pro? You’re in luck. Amazon has deals on the 128GB model at $1,050, marking a new all-time low at the online giant. You can save on the current-generation 256GB configuration, as well.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

2017 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS High Sierra

